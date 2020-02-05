Kate Middleton reunited with two of her former teachers in South Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently left for a chilly visit to South Wales!

The duo arrived in Port Mumbles to visit rescue teams and volunteers and stopped at a local ice cream shop. The royal couple talked to members of the audience and Kate was pleasantly surprised when two of her former teachers came out to say hello. Denise Evans-Alford and her husband Kevin Alford taught Kate when she went to St. Andrew’s Prep School in Pangbourne, Berkshire. Kate went to school with sister Pippa and brother James until the age of 13.

According to reports, the Alfords traveled from their home in Carmarthenshire to see their former student because they had not seen Kate in 20 years. Evans-Alford was Kate’s former netball coach, while Alford taught her German and French. When Kate recognized the familiar faces, she immediately gave them a hug. She also said: “I want to teach my children what I learned in St. Andrews.”

The teachers had nothing but good things to say about Kate, both before and after her new Duchess title. “Kate hasn’t changed at all, you see, Pippa and James are great too. I’ve been waiting 20 years for this,” Alford said. “We saw her once when she came back to school, when she was 14, and since not seen her again. We have, of course, followed her career. She was in such a great class of girls and they got along so well. “

Watch the special moment between Kate and her former teachers below: