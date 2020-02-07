Kate Middleton made a very reliable backstage confession at the BAFTAs

We’ll catch you, Kate.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit it is not surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have made non-stop viral news.

And while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis regularly entertain the public, it is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who spend the most time in front of the cameras.

Last week was no exception where everyone talked about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis and the pressure that is now on Megxit. But it was their appearance at the BAFTAs that got the most news.

From Kate’s recycled dress and Brad Pitt making a Megxit joke for Prince William to the couple’s response to a hilarious compliment to the fans, the Cambridge Couple was everything anyone could talk about.

It was a recognizable confession that Kate Middleton made a backstage, but that made the most news.

Kate explained why she can’t watch the latest movies and explained how being older influences her watching movies

While the royal couple talked to Rising Star prize recipient Michael Ward about how many movies they all had to watch before the BAFTA ceremony, Kate reportedly said, “Having kids is so bad for watching movies!”

Royals – they are just like us!