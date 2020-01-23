Kate Middleton just wore a beautiful camel coat on day two of her 24-hour tour

Kate Middleton has a packed schedule for her 24-hour tour through the UK!

She got off for the first time yesterday for a mini-tour in Birmingham, and this morning she got off in Cardiff, Wales, to attend a baby sensory lesson at the innovative Ely and Careau Children’s Center. The visit is to enable the duchess to chat with parents about the support they have received and what else can be done to promote this.

For the occasion, Kate got out with a beautiful camel jacket from Massimo Dutti with striking button details and flap pockets. She combined the jacket with a black turtleneck and a leopard print skirt from Zara. The royal mother accessorized with a gold pendant around her neck and slouchy black suede boots.

During Kate’s visit to Birmingham yesterday, she explained that the purpose of her tour is to launch a survey to get more information about children’s development and how to help them. “I am here today to help launch a survey to hear the views of society on the education of the next generation. Parents, caregivers and families are at the center of childcare in the early years, so I want to listen to them, “she began.

“As a parent, I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. I want to hear the most important issues that affect our families and communities so that I can focus my work where it is most needed. My ambition is to offer lasting change for future generations. “

View below Kate’s beautiful camel mantle moment: