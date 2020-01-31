Kate Middleton is apparently ‘in tears’ about her relationship with Prince Harry

“She misses him and fears she will never be close to him again”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought news this month as they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles after a new deal and will repay the “Sovereign Grant spending on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.”

Buckingham Palace announced an official statement and announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.”

The Sussex people have experienced a wave of recoil from the public since their separation from the royal family and, according to sources, they have also disrupted many springs within the palace walls, with other working princes now having to leave.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are tipped as the two royals to take Harry and Meghan’s places, but the Mountbatten-Windsors who now feel the stress are Prince William and Kate Middleton, while the Duchess of Cambridge would be the pressure more than most to feel .

“Kate is panicking and has had anxiety attacks,” reported a Us Weekly source. “She barely has time to rest, and when she tries to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.”

This week it was reported that one of Kate’s biggest concerns was her friendship with brother-in-law Harry, whom she was previously known to be very close to.

According to the Us Weekly report, Kate cries tears about her friendship with Harry and feels “incredibly hurt” because of their move.

“She wish she could talk to Harry. She misses him and fears that she will never be close to him again, “the source reported.

And in terms of her friendship with Meghan, it doesn’t sound right, with the source reporting that “they couldn’t stand any farther apart.”

Come back Fab Four.