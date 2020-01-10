Kate Middleton has a vegan leather handbag for her birthday

Loading...

You may have missed it due to the media storm surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who resigned as senior members of the royal family, but it was actually Kate Middleton’s 38th birthday yesterday.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted entering Buckingham Palace, where she was to celebrate in private with Prince William and other members of the royal family, although the Queen and Prince Philip are still at Sandringham.

Although we are not yet sure what her family gave her on her birthday, we do know that she received a very conscious fashion gift from PETA.

The handbag of the Parisian brand ASHOKA, is made of apple leather, which is of course entirely vegan and environmentally friendly.

“Vegan accessories in materials like apple leather are more respectful of the planet and animals. PETA hopes this gift will encourage the Duchess to make conscious and animal-friendly choices in her wardrobe – and her many admirers to do the same, “said Elisa Allen, director of PETA.

Buy now: BRIGITTE vegan leather bag for 240 € at ASHOKA

The bag is still available for purchase if you wish to imitate Kate, although we are not entirely sure that she will carry it as members of the royal family are not technically authorized to accept gifts.

This comes after the royal couple announced the Earthshot award late last year, “to inspire the world’s greatest problem solvers to solve the world’s greatest problems.”