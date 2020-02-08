Kate Middleton has a close royal family member to help her make shopping decisions

These two!

The Duchess of Cambridge has a very strong influence, known as the Kate Middleton effect, where her royal hallmark can make pieces sold out in minutes and turn small British companies into internationally renowned brands.

Yes, Kate is undoubtedly a fashion icon, but with every brand desperately looking for their clothes, how does she choose?

Recently it appeared that the duchess received a helping hand from a very close member of the royal family, Sophie Wessex.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is married to Prince Edward and is known as not only the Queen’s favorite daughter-in-law, but also particularly close to Kate, with just one of the reasons that they have the same taste in clothing.

It was revealed last year that Sophie often buys two of the same item of clothing because she knows Kate wants one too.

Designer Dona Ida broke the news after he told Daily Mail journalist, Sebastian Shakespeare, that Sophie often buys clothes for Kate.

“My girlfriend, a stylist, is best friends with Sophie Wessex and Sophie buys from us,” the designer explained. “She bought our black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked one for Kate. She said, “Kate wants one, can I get one?” “

Before you wonder if you’ve seen this jumpsuit before, the designer added: “Kate has never been seen in public. It is home clothing. “

We love this friendship.