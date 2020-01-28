Kate Middleton gets off in a second suit to visit the children's hospital

Kate Middleton is visiting the Evelina London Children’s Hospital today for a solo performance!

During the visit, the duchess took part in an art workshop at the National Portrait Gallery to see how creative programs support children’s health and happiness. Children being cared for at the hospital can participate in various creative activities such as illustration and 3D set design.

The duchess is a natural creative, so it makes sense that she encourages and participates in such activities. She studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William and is known for her passion for photography.

Kate has been patron of both the National Portrait Gallery and Evelina London since 2018 since 2012. The organizations often work together and work closely together to offer art workshops to children together with their siblings and parents.

For the occasion Kate wore a beautiful tweed set from Dolce & Gabanna. The look was a nice navy hue and had a cropped blazer and flared miniskirt. She styled the set with black tights and simple block heel pumps. She styled her hair in resilient curls that she drew into an elegant half-styled hairstyle.

Do you want to deliver exclusive Royals content (news, fashion, lists and more) directly to your inbox? Sign up for our exclusive Fame10 Royals email!

View Kate’s timeless tweed look for the hospital visit: