Kate Middleton embarks on a 24-hour solo tour of the UK

The Duchess of Cambridge reconnects with her roots in the UK!

Kate has embarked on a 24-hour solo tour of the UK, where she makes four stops in England and Wales. The tour is to start the next phase of its ongoing work initiative to support the early development of children. Kate is passionate about children and has devoted much of her royal work to programs that support their physical and mental health.

Kate’s whirlwind tour began on Tuesday, January 21, when she stepped into Birmingham to visit the MiniBrum at the Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum. During the visit, she was given a tour of the interactive facility, played with children, and also talked with parents about her work.

The duchess is planning to conduct a survey for children under 5 years of age, so she has had some of her ideas implemented by parents. Some questions include topics such as nature versus upbringing, health and happiness. Kate hopes the results will help determine what is being done and what can be done to help vulnerable children develop into healthy adults.

For the occasion Kate wore a green and blue shirt with a chevron pattern with a bow detail that she combined with black pants with wide legs. She wore her hair in a resilient burst and wore her makeup lightly and naturally.

