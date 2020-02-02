Kate Middleton chose to wear this dress again in tonight’s BAFTA film

Guests were asked to wear something they already owned or to rent their outfit for this year’s ceremony

This year’s BAFTA film is officially launched as guests have arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the 2020 ceremony.

In an effort to be more environmentally friendly, this year’s organizers have encouraged guests to be more sustainable with their fashion choices for the evening, either by wearing something they already own or by wearing an outfit instead of something new to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge is no exception and chose an Alexander McQueen dress that she wore for the first time in 2012 for a state dinner in Malaysia.

The dress is decorated with golden embroidered hibiscus, the official flower of the country. This is why the duchess wears three rings on her wedding finger.

The dress code is not the only sustainable aspect of this evening’s ceremony; the dinner menu is then entirely from the UK and a fully vegan option is available.

Some films that are expected to win this evening are 1917, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood and Judy.

Roll on the winners list!