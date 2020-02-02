Kate Middleton blinds BAFTAs in 2020 in a recycled dress from 2012

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their annual appearance on the 2020 BAFTAs!

The duo rarely appear on the red carpet, but the BAFTAs are the only event on which we can count that they will be present every year. The royal couple got out at the BAFTAs of 2020 and did not disappoint their ensembles.

The duchess chose a gold and white Alexander McQueen number from Sarah Burton. The number has an imperial waist, elegant cap sleeves and gold embroidery everywhere. She combined the look with Jimmy Choo glittering pumps and an earring and necklace set from Van Cleef and Arpels Magic Alhambra. She was wearing an Anya Hindmarch Marano gold box clutch in her hand and wearing her hair in a sweeping updo.

If you thought this gold dress looked familiar, you were right! Kate wore this number for the first time at a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. It has a gold-embroidered hibiscus design that pays homage to the country’s official flower.

William also looked very handsome and opted for a slender black tuxedo. William is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and presents the Fellowship Award during the annual ceremony.

View the glamorous 2020 BAFTA from Kate and William below: