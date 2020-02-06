Kate Middleton apologizes to the royal fan for not dressing up as ‘a real princess’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on an official visit to Wales this week when William revealed that this was the favorite bedtime story for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a trip to an ice cream parlor in Mumbles.

Their trip to South Wales included a walk through community landmarks, including an RNLI lifeboat station and a Tata Steel Plant.

Kate spent time talking to mothers and children to promote her new national research on child development, 5 big questions about the Under Fives.

But one mother, Rhian Costello, revealed that her daughter Annabel was a little confused by the fact that Kate wasn’t wearing a Disney princess ball gown.

Instead, the duchess wore a ribbed red dress with long sleeves, knee-high black boots and a navy blue jacket.

Mrs. Costello told People magazine: “I told her [Kate] that Annabel was very excited to meet a real princess.

“And [Kate] said,” I’m sorry I don’t wear a beautiful dress today. “

“Annabel then said she thought she would look like Cinderella.”

Kate has worked hard to promote her new survey, visited a children’s and parent center in Cardiff earlier this year, and openly about the difficulties she experienced as a new mother after the birth of her first child, George, in 2013.

She then said: “I was chatting with some mothers. It was the first year and I just had George – William was still searching and saving – and we came here and I had a little baby in the middle of Anglesey.

“It was so isolated, so cut off. I had no family in the area and he did night shifts.

“So … if only I had such a center.”