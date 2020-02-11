Kate Middleton and Prince William take a whistle-stop tour of Leicestershire – The Sun with Charles and Camilla

KATE Middleton, Prince William went on a whistlestop tour of Leicestershire with Prince Charles and Camilla this afternoon.

The royal quartet has braved the rain and low temperatures today to undertake a number of joint engagements.

The four arrived in slightly humid conditions to visit the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center at Stanford HallCredit: 2020 Stephen Lock / i-Images

Kate was preparing for the winter weather when all four were heading north. © Max Mumby

They will all go to the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center in Loughborough before going their own ways.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will have a tour of Captain Alison Hofman.

You will visit some of the therapy areas, meet patients undergoing rehab sessions in the gym, and visit the prosthetics workshop.

The Department of Defense-run center on Stanford Hall near Loughborough began admitting patients in October 2018.

It offers rehabilitation for military personnel who have suffered from battlefields, neurological or other injuries and illnesses.

Charles and Camilla will then go to the busy Leicester Market and meet stand owners and members of a local women’s aid organization.

After the busy day, they will attend a performance by local schoolchildren to celebrate the diversity of the city and unveil a plaque on the new market square.

Then the Prince of Wales will go to a reception to open the Midlands Chapter of the British Asian Trust Charity.

The Duchess of Cornwall will then visit Leicester General Hospital to participate in the Royal Voluntary Service’s “Big Trolley Push” while the Prince visits the Soane Britain Workshop, Britain’s last rattan workshop.

Finally, the royal couple will reunite and visit the Cambridge Satchel Company, where they will visit the workshop.

Ready for the wind, the Duchess of Cambridge had her hair ready for the stormy day. Credit: PA: Press Association

The group laughed when they first started visiting the busy dayCredit: PA: Press Association