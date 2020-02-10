Kate Middleton and Prince William prepare Prince George to become king one day by declaring it “like a storybook”.

According to a source, KATE Middleton and Prince William have prepared Prince George for his future role in the royal family.

The royal parents approach the topic by, according to insiders, explaining it like a “fairy tale book”.

Kate Middleton and Prince William prepared their children for royal duties by explaining it in a childish way

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also introduced Princess Charlotte to their royal future without feeling “overwhelmed”.

Speaking to Closer, the source said: “William and Kate have already spoken to George and Charlotte about their future roles, but in a childish way so that they can understand without feeling overwhelmed.

“George knows that there is something special about him and that one day he will be the future King of England.”

The idea would be daunting for any six-year-old. The royal father of three has found a “fun” way to talk to his son about it.

Prince William does not want George to be “overwhelmed” by the prospectCredit: PA: Press Association

“William talks to George about what it means to be a king,” a source told Us Weekly.

“He does this very simply because he doesn’t want his son to feel overwhelmed at such a young age.

“He explains things like he’s reading a children’s book, so George enjoys it.”

Prince William found out that he would be king as a little boy and told his mother he didn’t want the job while his brother Prince Harry was more than willing to accept it.

In a documentary about the Queen’s children, Jeremy Paxman recalled a private dinner with Princess Diana about the future of her sons.

“We talked about our children and she said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry said,” If you don’t want the job, I’ll have it. “

In other royal news, we told you how the Queen once joked about staying at a Premier Inn during the Royal Variety Show.

We shared how Queen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called back from glamorous life in Canada to the Commonwealth Service.

And Meghan and Harry risk Brand Sussex becoming “sticky” after JP Morgan’s appearance.

