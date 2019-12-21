Kate Middleton and Prince William plan holiday announcements

Loading...

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have great news to share this holiday season, according to a report from Kensington Palace.

Royal expert Omid Scobie, who attended the recent briefing in the royal house, shared on ABC's Heirpod that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make several important announcements during the Christmas holidays.

"Next year it will be occupied by the Cambridges," said Scobie, according to Express. “Expect real announcements during the holidays, which I think is a small leap from tradition. There was an informational meeting at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a series of new announcements that will come out during the holiday period. "

He continued: "It's a smart decision, it's a quiet time of the year. It's a good time to announce things."

As for Prince Harry, it was revealed last night that he, his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie will spend Christmas in Canada.

