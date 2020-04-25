Kate Middleton and Prince William Join George, Charlotte and Louis to applaud frontline workers

The Cambridge family showed their appreciation to front-line workers for a moment!

Kate Middleton and Prince William have joined their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, to participate in the U.K. “Clap for Carers” campaign.

“Tonight, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the UK in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation to incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country going,” the Kensington Palace headline read the photo.

The video shows Prince George and Princess Charlotte leading a pack emerging from the house of Anmer Hall, followed by Kate holding Louise and Prince William. Princess Charlotte begins to applaud and the rest of the family joins in to show their support. The family coordinated in shades of blue with Kate and Charlotte wearing floral dresses and the boys wearing knitted sweaters and collar shirts. Against the background of the clip, Coldplay plays the hit “Paradise” in 2011.

The video was broadcast on the BBC during “The Big Night In fundraising telethon”, which worked to raise money for key workers and those affected by ongoing global health problems.

Check out the adorable video below:

VIDEO: Cambridge family joins #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/a3eRyvClmx

– Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) April 23, 2020