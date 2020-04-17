Kate Middleton and Prince William give a rare television interview

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the BBC Morning Show for a rare interview amid persistent health and safety problems.

The royal duo talked about the bravery of health workers and some mental health problems that may arise at this time.

“I think again, staying connected, staying positive, and being able to talk to friends and family is so crucial and having only a few tips and ideas on how to deal with some of these strange feelings and difficult circumstances in which we find ourselves is really important just to push us over the next few weeks, ”William said.

Kate also added in her thoughts on the matter. “I think what we are saying now is the NHS and the top executives are doing the most extraordinary work, and that is really in the foreground in the last few weeks.” I think it will change dramatically how we all appreciate and see our leaders, and I think this is one of the main benefits you can take from it, ”she said.

“They’re doing extraordinary work, and now I think we can all really see how hard they work and how important their work is.”

According to Kate and William’s office, the duo was “in regular contact with organizations and sponsorships to understand the challenges they face at this difficult time”.

Watch an interview clip with Kate and William below: