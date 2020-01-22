Kate Middleton and Prince William get out for the first time after a family crisis

The royal family seems to be in the swing again last week after their family crisis!

While Meghan was seen in Vancouver during a visit to a women’s shelter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for their first joint outing in 2020. The royal couple traveled to Bradford to visit numerous community projects. The city was undeniably excited to host the royal couple and even knocked bells from the town hall upon their arrival. A royal fan who saw the duo said that “they looked very happy” despite the recent controversy from the royal family.

For the occasion, the duchess wore an olive green coat by Alexander McQueen, who has been a favorite designer of hers over the years. The jacket has a military inspired design with sharp pocket details and a tailored fit. She combined the jacket with a dress from Zara and earrings from Zeen, which she wore during the Pakistani tour in the fall. She had a black bag with a handle at the top and styled her hair in her signature bouncer.

The couple’s agenda for the day includes a visit to the town hall to hear about life in Bradford with a group of young people from across the community. They will then meet representatives of local employers and companies who help young people find work.

View the looks of Kate and William below: