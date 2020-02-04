Kate Middleton and Prince William get off for a coastal visit to South Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in South Wales on Tuesday, February 4!

The royal duo got out to visit the Mumbles resort in South Wales and visited with the rescue teams and volunteers at the local lifeboat station. They gathered for the cold occasion and looked with a smile on their faces as the crew launched.

For the occasion, Kate chose a navy wool coat from Hobbs with silver button details. She wore the jacket with a red and white scarf over a red Zara dress. They accessorized with a red clutch and long black suede boots. For her beauty look, Kate pulled her hair in an elegant half-up style that was the perfect choice for the windy occasion.

The couple visited with members of the public and then went to an iconic ice cream parlor in Britain to continue their visit. The duo enjoyed ice cream while chatting with a group of local parents and caregivers about the challenges and benefits of living in the area.

They also discussed Kate’s new survey project with the name “5 big questions about the Under Fives”. The survey was launched earlier this month and more than 100,000 citizens have already participated in the one-month project.

Do you want to deliver exclusive Royals content (news, fashion, lists and more) directly to your inbox? Sign up for our exclusive Fame10 Royals email!

View the coastal visit of Kate and Will below: