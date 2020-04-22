Kate Middleton and Prince William announce a new mental health program for frontline workers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced a new mental health program to help frontline workers in this difficult time.

The program is a joint effort of a group of charities to provide one-on-one support and online help to help frontline workers. The program, called “Our Front”, will serve as a source of support and relief for those who deal first and foremost with persistent global health problems.

“The Duke and Duchess have heard from representatives of mental health organizations and talked to front line workers and hospital staff about what they need and are determined to do what they can to support charity organizations in the field of mental health,” he shared with the PEOPLE royal source. “Both were instrumental in convening this sector and helped bring partners together.”

On Wednesday, William and Kate are planning a video chat with leaders in the mental health community to discuss the new program. Prior to the meeting, William also issued a statement discussing the motivation of the program. “In the last few weeks, millions of frontline workers across the United States have put their physical and mental health on line to protect us all,” William said in a statement.

“They face traumatic situations every day, and at the same time they have to deal with their concerns about the risks to themselves and their families.”

“This requires a real toll, and as I saw for myself working with the Air Ambulance, without the right support at the right time, the challenges they will face will only be greater.” Catherine and I, together with the Royal Foundation, will do everything we can to support our Frontline. This work will be our top priority for the coming months, ”he said.

