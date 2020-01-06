Kate McKinnon's Golden Globes Tribute to Ellen DeGeneres had everyone torn apart

Loading...

At the Golden Globes 2020, Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon Ellen DeGeneres presented the second annual Carol Burnett Award for excellence in television. Properly, McKinnon’s speech was the perfect mix of hilarious and moving.

McKinnon routinely imitates DeGeneres, so it was fitting that she was selected to give the TV personality the top prize. She opened the speech by revealing all the things DeGeneres gave her personally, including “a roadmap for a way to be funny … that’s rooted in joy” as well as “two pairs of Stan Smith sneakers” and her “best collared shirts.” ”

Although DeGeneres apparently contributed a lot to McKinnon’s wardrobe, the actress was especially grateful to DeGeneres for paving the way for other members of the LGBTQ + community to believe they could see themselves on television. As a teenager, McKinnon, while seeing DeGeneres’ sitcom while “lifting weights,” wondered if she was gay.

DeGeneres came out famous as a gay during a 1997 of her sitcom The Ellen Show. The movement – in which the character of DeGeneres unintentionally declares that she is gay in a microphone – was criticized and her series was canceled a season later. Despite the cancellation, the episode is now remembered as an important moment of pop cultural representation for the LGBTQ + community.

“The only thing that made (realizing that I was gay) less frightening was watching Ellen on TV,” McKinnon said of DeGeneres’ famous moment. “She risked her entire career telling the truth, and she suffered a lot from it. Of course the attitudes change, but only because people like Ellen jump into the fire to change them. ”

“Thank you Ellen for giving me a chance for a good life,” McKinnon added with tearful eyes, just before he said, “And thanks for the sweater with the baby goat on it.”

After editing the greatest moments of DeGeneres, the presenter of the talk show came on stage with a message for McKinnon.

“Kate, you are incredible. I hate being asked to do this kind of thing, so thank you for flying here, thank you for writing, thank you for your words,” DeGeneres said, in a sparkling suit that almost matched that of McKinnon. “I love you.”

DeGeneres, who attended the event with wife Portia de Rossi (and joked that their non-existent children “went to bed”), then told how much working on television meant to her.

“The only thing I ever wanted to do was make people feel good and laugh, and there is no better feeling than someone says that I made their day with my show, or that I helped them get through an illness or illness difficult times in their lives, “DeGeneres said. “The real power of television for me is that people watch my show and are inspired to do the same in their own lives: they make people laugh or friendly or help someone less happy than themselves. That is the power of television and I am so grateful that I can be part of it. ”

Related Content:

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

The cutest couples at the Golden Globes

Who is Torrei Hart?

The Bombshell cast looks exactly like the real people