Kate Hudson & # 39; was not impressed & # 39; with your weight after the holidays

Kate Hudson is starting the new year feeling motivated to lose some of her weight on vacation.

"It's January 2, 2020, I climbed the ladder. I was not impressed," the 40-year-old actress admitted in her Instagram Stories on Thursday. "But it's fine because I know how to do this, you know what I mean?"

Hudson is a WW ambassador, formerly known as Weight Watchers, and promised to share with his fans "what I do just to stay on track."

"How to lose a boy in 10 days" was weighed in front of the camera and revealed that his weight after the holidays is 136 pounds.

The actress, who is 5 feet 6 inches, said her current weight is "not ideal" and that she would like to lose 125 pounds.

However, he acknowledged that much of his weight may be due to water retention and muscular structure, so he reminded his followers that "muscle weight is a happy number!"

In December 2018, Hudson announced that he would join the WW program because he wanted to get in shape after giving birth to his daughter Rani Rose.

The actress told fellow ambassador Oprah Winfrey: “My why is it really my children and my family and my longevity and want to be here as long as I can. It's really about the holistic approach to well-being. "

She continued: "This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to that, it is a community to support each other through a journey of wellness for life."

