Kate Bosworth, let go of those memories – The Reporter

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kate Bosworth, 37; Dax Shepard, 45; Taye Diggs, 49; Cuba Gooding Jr., 52.

Happy birthday: take what others say or do calmly this year. If you let external influences occupy your time, you will not reach your goals. There are many things you can achieve if you accept the change and make the most of every situation you face. Don't let memories stop you. It is time to put aside what is no longer useful. Their numbers are 2, 8, 21, 26, 34, 38, 41.

ARIES (from March 21 to April 19): Expect situations to fade away. It is better not to make a fuss or act on assumptions. Focus on personal improvements, positive attitude and taking care of your responsibilities in a timely manner. 3 star

TAURUS (from April 20 to May 20): A change you want to make will be more natural if you accept the help of someone who understands how important it is for you. Do not compromise your health or assume unnecessary physical risks. The implementation of practical applications will now bring more significant long-term opportunities. 3 star

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): respect your game plan and do not allow anyone to interfere or intrude on your business. Be careful when sharing personal information, passwords or confidential secrets that someone asked you to keep. Approaching a job in an innovative way will attract attention. 4 stars

CANCER (from June 21 to July 22): it is up to you to make a change. Do not criticize a problem that needs adjustment. Develop any issues that may come between you and what you are trying to achieve. Put more energy into getting what you want. 2 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Schedule a meeting or business trip that will help you excel. Do not leave your destiny in the hands of another person. If there are changes around you, position yourself to fit what is being developed, one way or another. Romance is encouraged. 5 stars

VIRGO (August 23 to September 22): gather information, participate in what is happening in your community and be careful how you handle money, contracts and legal matters. Start the year on the right foot by implementing a practical savings plan. 3 star

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): the change can be daunting, but once you get involved and participate and help, you will see that the result can be favorable for you and everyone involved. Check the possibilities before making a trial call. 3 star

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): Take a much needed break. Relaxing with someone who reassures you will revitalize you and prepare you for the jobs that await you. An unusual turn of events will open your eyes to new possibilities. 3 star

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): make adjustments to your home that will help you expand an interest you have. If you are looking for a way to reduce your overhead or generate higher income, you will also be encouraged to establish a budget that reflects a responsible lifestyle. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (from December 22 to January 19): talking is cheap. Don't let emotional issues get between you and what you hope to achieve this year. Take control and make a giant leap in the direction you consider most appropriate to achieve your goal. An opportunity is directed towards you. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18): Review the ideas that still interest you. Consider how you can convert something you enjoy doing in a company to make money. A home-based business, if managed properly, can provide the little extras you want. Discuss your plans with someone you love. 4 stars

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): Keep emotions under control when dealing with people you do business with or depend on for support. A change in the way you do your job or in the people you work with will foster innovative ideas that will be worthwhile. 3 star

Birthday baby: You are reliable, persistent and persuasive. You are open minded and imaginative.

