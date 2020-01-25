Kate Beckinsale wore this gold jumpsuit for the 2020 Producers Guild Awards. Photo credits: © Imagecollect.com / Carrie-Nelson

Kate Beckinsale always manages to look stunning on the red carpet, and this week was no exception. The Underworld star rocked some gorgeous overalls at two Hollywood events last week.

Kate Beckinsale’s first outfit

On Thursday evening (January 23), the stunningly beautiful 46-year-old was at the Spotify Best New Artist Party at Lot Studios in Los Angeles, where she was wearing black overalls. The one-piece outfit was completely see-through and had vertical lines along the length of the suit and was covered with sequins.

The skin-tight fabric nestled perfectly against her figure. A deep cutout on the top showed quite a few cutouts. Large frills on the shoulders framed her face perfectly. She rounded off the outfit with black satin sandals with ankle straps and solid diamond earrings.

Kate posted a boomerang video of herself on Instagram shortly after the party. In the video, she dances with her friend Jonathan Voluck, who cheekily pretended to put his face in her split.

Kate wrote: “@jsauluck is my best choice in everything except marriage and partner size.”

Jonathan Voluck appears a lot on Kate’s Instagram feed, but doesn’t seem to have a romantic connection and is just a good friend.

Outfit number two for Kate

Now we come to the Producer Guild Awards 2020 last Saturday at the Hollywood Palladium, also in LA, where Kate looked great in another overall. This was a gold Zuhair Murad outfit. It was also skin-tight and completely transparent, and it also showed a deep neckline.

It was covered with shiny crystals and sequins. The sleeves looked like a cloak cut out over her shoulders, but unusual for this kind of outfit, they were attached to the waist. The tight pants were flared at the end and provided with a sparkling belt at the top.

After all, the whole thing was covered with sequins and sparkling crystals from top to bottom. Kate ended it all with a glowing brown smoky eye and a shiny pink lip.

Kate posted a picture on Instagram and showed her usual brilliant social media joke and self-ironic humor when she wrote: “As the night went from A to Z, even light jogger nipples from the pearls (not shown).”

I think we all agree that Kate Beckinsale knows for sure how to rock the jumpsuit look because she looks gorgeous in both outfits.

But Kate’s cats always steal the show

We all know that the real stars of Kate’s Instagram feed are her two Persian pet cats, Willow (2 years) and Clive (12 years), who leave a fantastic impression of a grumpy cat. And we were spoiled with another funny cat video last night.

Willow was sent to Britney Spears Ups last night! … I did it again, but with a little help from the Van Helsing actress, who moved the cat’s jaw up and down with her hand. Awww.

Kate wrote in the post: “#WillowSings Considering requests – just remember that Busta Rhymes is a little tough on the chop.”

Please, Kate, give us more of Willow and Clive.