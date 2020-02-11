Kate and William visit each other amid reports of the breakup of Peter Phillips’ marriage

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly planning to visit Victorian and NSW cities destroyed by the recent bushfires.

The news of the royal visit came amid reports of the recent royal drama. The Queen’s oldest grandson, Peter Phillips, separated from his wife Autumn Phillips after a twelve-year marriage.

According to Fairfax newspapers, Cambridges’ budget at Kensington Palace has been “negotiating with the Morrison government” for weeks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to “issue the formal invitation this week to clear the way for the tour.”

William will make his fifth visit to Australia. The last time he was here with Kate and Prince George was in 2014 when they had lunch with volunteers who fought bush fires in the Blue Mountains.

In 2010, William met families in Victoria’s Whittlesea who lost family and friends in the flames of Black Saturday.

It has not been confirmed whether the couple’s three children will be traveling with their parents.

In early January, Kate and William announced their affliction over the bushfires and were said to have “interest” in visiting affected areas immediately, but did not want to divert resources for a royal tour.

The claims about Peter, who is in 15th place on the throne, are also unconfirmed. However, The Sun reported on February 10 that he was “absolutely devastated” when Autumn decided to leave him.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the allegation, which was not upheld or disputed by anyone.

Princess Anne’s son, 42-year-old Peter, “just didn’t see it coming,” reported an anonymous source in the British tabloid that broke the story on Monday (AEST).

“He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two beautiful daughters. But now he’s totally shocked. “

Autumn and Peter Phillips with the Queen and Prince Charles in 2019. Photo: Getty

According to a friend, the couple have just “grown apart”, but their message is a “bolt out of the blue” for a “very angry” Peter.

The Queen, 93, was “upset” when she found out about the separation, according to The Sun. The report followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unprecedented “Megxit” and Prince Andrew’s exile.

Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly (41) met Peter – who worked for the Williams Formula 1 racing team but now heads his own sports management company – at an F1 race in Montreal.

In 2008, the couple were accused of being “grippy” and “vulgar” when they sent 60 pages of photos of their Windsor Castle wedding ceremony to Hello! For $ 965,000. Magazine.

With the daughters Savannah (9) and Isla (7), the Phillips were regular guests at family events, including the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance at the Trooping the Color Parade.

“They’re just one family, they’re happy, they have great relationships – they’re very close,” said Autumn CBC in 2016 about her in-laws.

The Phillips family visited the church with other royals on Christmas Day 2017. Photo: Getty

In the meantime, on February 8th – two days after 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan hung up their shingle at an investor summit in Florida – Prince Andrew returned unannounced to public life.

In his best-known appearance since the November announcement, he resigned his royal duties “for the foreseeable future” because he was dating dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York visited Liu Xiaoming, China’s ambassador to the UK.

For the private visit, Andrew was flanked by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the eldest daughter Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who will marry at St. James’ Palace in London on May 29th.

The ambassador tweeted that he had invited the Yorks to the Chinese New Year.

In a tweet released shortly after the visit, Liu Xiaoming said Andrew had sent a message of sympathy to the Chinese people about the fatal outbreak of the corona virus.

Buckingham Palace did not make an official comment.