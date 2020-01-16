Kat Von D resigns from her makeup company

Kat Von D will no longer be involved in her make-up brand of the same name, the company said on Thursday.

The brand, which was founded 12 years ago by the famous tattoo artist and “LA Ink” star, is now called KVD Vegan Beauty.

Von D, 37, said the reason for her sudden farewell was that she could focus on mothering her one-year-old son Leafar Von Drachenberg Reyes, as well as other creative activities such as her music career and the recently launched vegan shoe brand. Von D shoes.

“The past year was a big change for me,” she wrote to her “dearest fans” in an Instagram post.

“As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby, launched my vegan shoe line and am now busy releasing my long-awaited album in the spring, followed by an international tour!” Said Von D.

“As much as I wish I could balance all of that. In addition to my makeup line, I realized I just couldn’t do everything at maximum capacity,” she continued. “It is difficult to admit, since I have always said:” You can do anything and everything. “But I don’t think admitting your own limits is a bad thing.”

The Gothic Queen has sold its shares and the beauty conglomerate Kendo, which is also responsible for Marc Jacobs Beauty, Fenty Beauty and Ole Henriksen, is now the sole owner of the makeup line.

“This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and Kendo is prepared to do just that,” she said.

Von D wants its cult fans to be able to rely on the makeup line with over 250 products continuing to meet the same quality and quality standards.

“The transition for you, my loyal customers, will be seamless,” she wrote.

She also thanked her fans for believing in her passion to improve the beauty sphere.

“I was able to create a make-up line that made outsiders feel like I had a place in this ‘beauty world’ and gave me and others the opportunity to express ourselves in our own way, whether it was accepted by the majority was or not, ”she wrote. “And I couldn’t have done anything without you!”

Von D’s reputation has come under fire last year after she was accused of being an antivaxxer and an anti-Semite. In an eleven-minute video posted on YouTube in May 2019, Von D contested the claims on the grounds that they were “extremely offensive and hurtful”.

Von D continued to explain the rumors, initially saying how her reality show “LA Ink” threatened a male artist on “Miami Ink”, causing him to bother her on the set. She claimed that he even sent an unwanted photo of his genitals. She claimed that the same man shot an “anti-Semitic message” on her head and showed it to the network.

The tattooist also dated “Monster Garage” star Jesse James, who wore a Nazi officer’s hat with two fingers under his nose in a 2010 photo that resembles a “Hitler mustache”.

Von D also explained how she originally considered not vaccinating her son, but has since revised her choice.

“Of course, after doing some research, I was a little hesitant,” she said. “If I had known I had let so many people down, I would never have shared with them where we were then.”