Kassam: Let’s use the expertise of doctors to solve home care and long-term care

A physical therapist supports a disabled senior man with a walker.

KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Gloria is 87 years old. She lives alone in a two-story mansion and unfortunately had a faintness on the way to the laundry room. She finally fell and broke her hip, which required surgery.

I had the privilege of looking after her at our rehabilitation center. Gloria was slowly improving. She was still in pain, finding it hard to put on her shoes, and still adjusting to using a walker. These important functional tasks were essential for her to return to her home, which still had to be adjusted to help her manage her new level of mobility.

With waiting lists for home and long-term care that, due to a lack of sufficient supply and balloon flight, can last for years, Gloria became increasingly worried. With her planned release only a few days away, she was still not ready. She continued to need the help of therapists and personal support staff for many of her basic activities.

At any given moment in Ontario, there are hundreds of patients, just like them, who are also waiting for their rehabilitation opportunity. So Gloria was finally discharged home, undoubtedly too early for the taste of her medical team, but a decision driven by a new reality in our healthcare system: bureaucrats who took the helm by using controversial measuring instruments to plan discharge.

It is no surprise that a system that is burdened by a scarcity of resources will necessarily experience shortcomings in the care continuum. That patients are now waiting for primary care, subacute care and acute care is hardly the canary in the coal mine to predict that they will also wait for rehabilitation care, home care and long-term care.

That is why our political and bureaucratic networks need to work together again with healthcare professionals to develop sustainable and innovative solutions. Nowhere is this clearer than the possibility of harnessing the talent of doctors. If we subscribe to the 10,000-hour theory of expertise, doctors in Ontario are keen on it and together they would have nearly half a billion hours of employable knowledge.

My colleagues have endured multiples of the 10,000-hour rule through medical school, residency and fellowship training, not to mention countless hours of direct patient care. This complements national and international expertise in research, education, technology and policy-making.

Doctors understand very well that health care is a team sport. Their desire to collaborate, unite and lead in challenging environments is well documented. This is why the federal and provincial governments must work together by creating a nationwide physician-empowerment program that focuses on physicians at the base who have great ideas, but often lack visibility or resources to help create change and create meaningful efficiencies. to generate. Developing an infrastructure for them to directly contribute to government decision making would inform decision-makers about the reality on the ground.

You would think that medical organizations such as the Canadian Medical Association are perfectly capable of putting this first. However, the CMA has seen an erosion in the credibility of basic doctors, who no longer regard them as representing their interests. The failure of the sale of MD Financial by the CMA without the blessing of its members did indeed feel like a betrayal by many doctors. It is unlikely that this friction will be removed quickly and has also contributed to faction between the provincial and national medical associations.

Nevertheless, the untapped potential of medical knowledge can have a huge impact on every level of our system. From a rehabilitation lens, this could include development and virtual platforms that would work with artificial intelligence models to predict which patients need home care at specific doses and frequencies. In addition, this may include innovative governmental policies aimed at early intervention, such as tax credits for prophylactic home renovations for patients at high risk of not being discharged after a medical illness.

All in all, we need better, experienced and dedicated help who knows and understands what is needed to improve patient care. The tens of thousands of doctors in Ontario represent a small army ready to help fight in what is already a tough fight. One that our patients are currently losing.

Adam Kassam (@AdamKassamMD) is a rehabilitation doctor based in Toronto who writes about health care and public policy.