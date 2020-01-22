Karol G dares to bathe in the sea with the most outrageous bikini

Karol G is in a moment of her spectacular life. The Colombian singer cannot be happier after he has announced that this 2020 will marry her partner Anuel AA after a few years of relationship.

The coffee maker never cared about the past in her partner’s prison and now, years later, they are one of the fashion couples in Latin America with the success of both in the music world.

Beside, Karol G is full of confidence, as she has shown in one of her latest photos in which she appears on the square, happy and smiling on a bob with the most mini bikini.

The confidence of the Colombian can be seen in each of her performances and her audience knows it. They even responded with joy to her image and gave a lot of feedback to a Karol G who doesn’t have to hear how great it is.

A repeated goal

It seems that Karol G has told her close circle what her goal of this 2020 is on a professional level and has surprised everyone by warning that she wants to get a Latin grammy again, something she already achieved in November.

In 2019 she received him as the best new artist and now she hopes that this 2020 will be confirmed and give him a more relevant one.

