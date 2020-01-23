Karol G before you operate the rear: Scandalous video! Unrecognizable

Karol G uses various aesthetic details to perfect her image, but little by little she loses that naturalness so that he stands out among some of her followers.

Aesthetic interventions are something for celebrities every day, but the Colombian was unwilling to participate in this dangerous routine a while ago. The video shows evidence that something has happened in the back of the singer in recent years because the exercise reaches a point and then the scalpel appears.

In the beginning it didn’t have such steep turns. Today we see her with one of the best bodies of the urban genre.

The clash of opinions in these cases cannot be missing, and there are those who argue that it is a change to feel better with your body. However, others say that trying to change your physique is a sign of weakness.

Impossible to please everyone, and much more difficult for Karol, because there are millions of followers who pay attention to everything they have to show. This is the most difficult part of fame, about which little is discussed daily.

Karol G focuses on talent

The truth is that opponents of these changes at the rear of Carolina Giraldo Navarro can continue to enjoy her talent because she was placed with him on the stage of the urban artists of the moment. Statistics are available to everyone and are indisputable.

Carol G is Already get used to the criticism that will keep coming and will increase because her 2020 has everything needed to be the one with the greatest evolution in her musical career. Last year was already historic for her. The Medellinian invites everyone to listen to Tusa and not to worry about her measurements. Will musical talent surpass aesthetic criticism?