Karma wants to get into the SciFi-Look-EV-Pickup-Truck game

Truck Yeah, the trucks are good!

You may remember Karma Automotive as the company that, for some reason, decided to continue to build slightly updated Fisker Karmas and now call them Revero. In recent years, Karma has shown some battery-electric sports car concepts and updated Reveros. Now they seem to have been woken up by the Tesla Cybertruck, the Rivian R1T and the Bollinger, and they have decided to get into the futuro laser-sound EV truck game. So they released this render of a futuristic truck in a black desert.

If we mess around with the curves in Photoshop a bit, we can see a bit more – for example, it seems to have wheels, always a nice reward. I think it’s just rendering at the moment. If Karma has a platform of this size with four-wheel drive or four-wheel drive and considerable ground clearance, we haven’t seen it yet.

Bloomberg reports that Karma will present this concept before the start of the year. While the company was considering a range-extended hybrid drive as used in the Revero, recent reports suggest a purely battery-electric solution.

Of course, at this moment it is just a drawing. So don’t cancel your reservations for Cybertruck / Rivian / Bollinger / Electric F-150 yet.