Karma Revero GTE has been announced to be the first brand of all-electric vehicle

Karma Revero expanded when the company released the first details of the Revero GTE.

The GTE Revero, created as the company’s first fully electric car, is based on the E-Flex platform and will launch in the spring of 2021.

Karma is still specific, but confirmed that there will be two versions at launch. The entry-level Revero GTE will have 75 kW / h lithium-ion batteries, providing a range of approximately 200 miles (322 km). Customers will also be able to switch to a longer version, with a battery of 100 kW / h and a range of about 300 miles (483 km).

Karma E-Flex platform

As for charging, a faster 150kW charger will provide 80% charge in less than 30 minutes. In addition, the 11 kW AC charger will allow the model to charge overnight.

The Karma received additional specifications, but confirmed that electricity could accelerate from 0-60 mph in 0.96 km / h in less than 3.9 seconds. The company also hinted that the GTE will be equipped with several electric motors as they have stated that an electronic torque vector will operate.

After launching the basic options, a “hyper-band version” will appear. It will arrive at the end of 2021 and has a range of approximately 400 miles (644 km).

There is no word on pricing, but Karma says pre-orders will start in the coming months. The company also revealed that GTE is scheduled to launch in China and Europe in the fall of 2021.

According to Powermrain Vice President Karma Powertrain, “Revero GTE is a testament to Curry’s future and a continuation of the success of our ultimate luxury electric Revero GT.” He added the model is “ushering in a new era of clean electrical technology – something we can proudly offer both our customers and the mobility industry.”