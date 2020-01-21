Karamoko Dembele and co play Clyde tonight in the City of Glasgow Cup in Dumbarton.

There is no Lee O’Connor in the start XI, but his move to Partick Thistle on Tuesday afternoon confirmed.

Luca Connell also starts with Barry Coffey next to him in midfield. Armstrong Oko-Flex has to settle for a place on the couch.

Dembele played in the defeat of Celtic against Cluj in what was actually a training game for the first team. Other than that, the winger played 45 minutes of SPFL football at the end of last season.

There is some great talent on the young side. Tonight’s game starts at 7 p.m.

Celtic will show what they can do and ensure that the reports back to Neil Lennon are positive. There is so much competition for places in the first team as a whole and nobody will come there unless they deserve it.