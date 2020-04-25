Kapil Dev: Schools want to reopen first cricket

The reopening of schools and colleges once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control is more important than reopening the sport for the younger generation, which Kapil Dev thinks could take a back seat.

The world is stagnant without any immediate signs of resuming any form of sports. But the 61-year-old former Indian captain hopes the sport can wait.

"I'm looking at the bigger picture. Do you think cricket is the only thing we can talk about? I'm worried about kids who can't afford to go to schools and colleges because it's our younger generation," Kapil told SportsTalk, a YouTube channel.

“So I want schools to reopen first. Cricket and football will eventually happen, ”said Kapil.

The legendary all-rounder repeatedly said he was not in favor of a bilateral series between arch rivals India and Pakistan to raise funds to fight the pestilence, as former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar suggested.

If Pakistan wants to resume bilateral cricket with India, Kapil said the country would first end its anti-India activities on the border and instead spend that money on decent ends.

“You can be emotional. Yes, India and Pakistan want to play matches. Playing matches is no longer a priority. If you need money, you have to stop the border operations, ”he said.

Money spent can be used to build hospitals and schools. If we need more money than we have many religious organizations, they should come forward. That is their responsibility. We offer a lot when visiting religious places of worship, so they should help the government. ”

Akhtar recently proposed a cricket match between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the epidemic in both countries.