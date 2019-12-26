Kanye West's "Jesus is Born" appears on Christmas Day

Loading...

Kanye West is great at making appointments. He's just not always the best at complying with them.

After fans waited for The Life Of Pablo and Jesus Is King, there was little hope that Kanye would give his word to release a new album for Christmas, but "Jesus Is Born" is there, just as Yeezus intended , The album is credited to his Sunday Service Choir and shows West as an executive producer. The album offers new versions of the West favorites "Ultralight Beam" and "Father Stretch", while "Fade" finds its melody reinterpreted. Otherwise, the album serves as a chronicle of the original hymns and arrangements that the choir performed in appearances across the country last year.

The release is West's second gospel-inspired offering in 2019, with Jesus Is King just a few months old. West is currently expected to go on a full tour of his gospel show with Joel Osteen, although this has yet to be officially confirmed. Elsewhere, West was recently seen finishing his beef with Jay-Z and performing his opera version in places like Miami and Los Angeles.

Stream "Jesus is Born" below, and have a very Kanye Christmas.

