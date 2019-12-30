Kanye West defends T.I. on Sunday they rant on Skid Row

Loading...

Kanye West chose a humble place for the one-year anniversary presentation of his Sunday Service shows: Skid Row of Los Angeles.

During the weekend, the producer went to the Union Rescue Mission of downtown Los Angeles, a homeless shelter that offers food and spiritual guidance to those in need, to organize the usual choral interpretation and to preach.

"I don't tell anyone what to do, I'm expressing what I've been through." "Because you know that people love to take a bite and say," This was not exactly approved by the devil on the Internet, "" says producer Yeezus in a video acquired by TMZ. Then he seems to defend rapper T.I., who received a lot of public conviction in November for boasting that a doctor regularly check his daughter's hymen to confirm her virginity.

"They try to play T.I., but he is talking about something that is approved by God," West says in the video. The statement meets the silence of the audience.

"I definitely saw a strong and compelling vision with the problem of the homeless, and I know we can find a solution, a global solution," he continues to applaud, before throwing an almost unintelligible prayer about Elon Musk and apparently declaring that the Sunday Service offers "An alternative to opioids" and "an alternative to pornography."

West has tried to end homelessness by building a fleet of low-income housing shelters that are "Star Wars" in a California forest.

Last week, West released a Sunday service album on Christmas Day, and earlier this month he painted silver from head to toe for the debut of his first opera. Joel Osteen is reportedly in talks to take Sunday touring service.

