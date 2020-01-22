Divorce is never fun and can get angry in several uncomfortable ways. However, a divorce case in the United States will surely surprise even the most experienced divorce lawyers and experts.

Man wants trial by fighting ex-wife

A Kansas man makes headlines after filing a request to the judge in charge of his divorce case and asking him to approve a “lawsuit through fight” against his ex-wife.

Newsweek reported that David Ostrom argued that his ex-wife Paula Ostrom and her divorce lawyer legally destroyed him. So he told the judge that he wanted to confront both of them on the battlefield where he would be staying with their souls out of their bodies. “

Trying to be a gentleman, Ostrom said he didn’t want to fight directly with his ex-wife. Instead, he wants to give her the chance that her divorce lawyer Matthew Hudson will fight in her place.

Since Ostrom himself has no weapons, he has applied to the Iowa District Court in Shelby County to grant him 12 weeks in advance to “fake” the Japanese wakizashi or katana (sword) he found or forged, his wife, or to arm her lawyer with it.

Ostrom and his ex-wife are apparently arguing over property tax and the visit. Paula’s lawyer has yet to respond publicly to the request, despite the media asking him to comment.

A historical precedent for this request

Believe it or not, there is a possible historical priority for Ostrom’s request. The right to be brought to justice in the struggle has historically been a pillar of British common law. And of course that is the basis of American law. However, if Ostrom’s application is approved, it will be the first trial by combat to actually take place on American soil.

“To date, legal proceedings in these United States have never been explicitly prohibited or restricted as a right,” Ostrom said in court files. He added that it was “only used in the British Court in 1818”.

Judge Craig Dreismeier has already responded to the request. He was not ready to make an official decision until various procedural errors had been corrected.

“Until the correct procedural steps have been taken to initiate legal proceedings, this court will not take any further action regarding requests, objections, or petitions filed by either party at that time,” said Dreismeier.

It should be noted that this is not a rejection, so this duel could still take place. Anything can happen before the divorce court!

Ostrom does not back off

When asked by reporters whether he was serious about his duel challenge, Ostrom made it clear that he would like to take action against his ex-wife’s lawyer.

“When Mr. Hudson is ready, I’ll meet him,” he said. “I don’t think he has the guts to do it.”