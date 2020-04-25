Kansas farmer mails NY Gov. Cuomo N95 coronavirus mask for wellbeing treatment worker: ‘Snapshot of humanity’

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo singled out Friday the generosity of an elderly Kansas farmer who gave a single of his only N95 coronavirus masks for a New York health practitioner or nurse, contacting it “a snapshot of humanity.”

The farmer enclosed the mask with a letter and mailed it to Cuomo, who browse the letter during his nationally-televised each day coronavirus briefing Friday in Albany.

“I’m a retired farmer hunkered down in northeast Kansas with my wife, who has but a single lung and occasional problems with her remaining lung,” the farmer wrote.

“We are in our 70s, and frankly, I’m frightened for her,” the letter ongoing.

“Enclosed come across a solitary N95 mask leftover from my farming times. It has never been utilized. If you could, would you you should give this mask to a nurse or health care provider in your town.”

“I have kept 4 masks for my quick loved ones,” he included. “Please retain on undertaking what you do so very well, which is to guide.”

I been given this letter from a farmer in northeast Kansas. His wife is unwell and he is ageing.

He despatched me 1 of 5 N95 masks he has from farming to move on to a health practitioner or nurse in New York.

This is humanity at its very best. I share his letter as inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Fa4h5LH9rL

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 24, 2020

The letter was signed by Dennis and Sharon, and Cuomo claimed he was truly touched.

“You want to chat about a snapshot of humanity. You have 5 masks, what do you do,” Cuomo reported. “Do you hold all five? Do you conceal the 5 masks and continue to keep them for yourselves and other folks? No, you send out one particular mask to New York to enable a nurse or medical professional.”

“How selfless is that? How supplying is that?” Cuomo said.

“Dennis, if you’re watching, thank you extremely much,” the governor additional.