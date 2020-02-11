Kansas City man convicted of shooting the killed missionary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A man from Kansas City has been convicted of killing a Christian missionary from China and injuring two others while he is high on PCP.

Jury members found Curtrail Hudson, 20, guilty of second-degree murder and five other charges in the shooting in April 2018 in which 38-year-old Xindong Hao was killed. Court records show that Hudson’s earlier guilty plea in the case was withdrawn.

Shortly before the shooting, Hao had arrived in town with his wife and four young children to join fellow missionaries at the International House of Prayer, an evangelical group whose headquarters are near the shooting. He was walking in a neighborhood nearby when he met Hudson, then 18, who shot people randomly. Two other people were injured before Hudson was arrested.

The Associated Press left a message on Tuesday seeking comment from his lawyer.

Hudson told the police that he believed Hao was an accomplice of another man with whom he had argued a few moments before, according to court records. That man was taken to a hospital by family after he had sustained wounds in his neck and back.

Hudson then ran into Hao, who was on the phone. Hudson told the police that he thought he heard Hao say, “He’s here.” According to court reports and witnesses, Hudson fired at Hao several times and then hit him with the butt of the gun.

A third man who drove by in a truck saw Hudson shoot Hao, according to the police. Hudson then fired at that man who was grazed by a bullet.

Hudson is facing a maximum of 50 years in prison if he is convicted on April 24, prosecutors said.

The corresponding press