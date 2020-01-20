Kansas City killings: 2 dead and 15 injured

Police: 2 dead, up to 15 others injured in Kansas City shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, just before 11:30 p.m. On Sunday, Kansas City police announced the deaths of two people. Officers said there could be up to 15 other victims in local hospitals. Police said they thought the only suspect had died at the scene.

