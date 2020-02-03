Kansas City Chiefs win 2020 NFL titles

The result was the second Super Bowl title in Kansas City franchise history. A Chiefs team hadn’t played for the NFL championship in 50 years.

It also made Andy Reid’s Super Bowl champion, who had more career wins than any coach who hadn’t won a Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates a chiefs touchdown on his way to victory in the Super Bowl.Credit: Getty Images

The 24-year-old Mahomes is the second youngest quarterback to have won a Super Bowl. He’s the next NFL superstar.

San Francisco had done well on its way to its first Super Bowl in 25 years, but few leads are ever safe from Mahomes and the Explosive Chiefs offensive.

On their way to Miami, Kansas City overcame a 24-0 deficit in the division round against Houston and a 10-0 hole in the AFC championship against Tennessee.

On Monday between 20 and 10 (AEDT), the Chiefs drove 83 yards in 10 games, and Mahomes met Travis Kelce to score a 6:13 yard touchdown.

After his defense forced a three-way battle, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a seven-game 65-yard ride that ended with his connection to Williams.

The Kansas City defense then forced sales with defeats, and Williams scored the touchdown for the game’s seal.

The result meant that Mitch Wishnowsky, a 49er punter, missed being the only Australian to win a Super Bowl after Jesse Williams, who won with Seattle in 2013.

Perth’s Wishnowsky made Australian sports history when he started the game on Sunday with the opening start.

The 49ers were able to extend their lead by two goals by controlling much of the third quarter. Robbie Gould scored a 42-yard field goal and Raheem Mostert scored from one yard in a row to make it 20:10.

The Chiefs fought on the offensive in the meantime when Mahomes was intercepted twice in a series from back to back by linebacker Fred Warner and security Tarvarius Moore.

At halftime it was 10:10, both teams had taken the lead. San Francisco scored the first goal in possession of the first ball on a 38-yard Gould field goal.

Kansas City returned to take the lead when Mahomes finished a 75-yard ride with 15 games and a touchdown run of one yard.

After a bad interception by Jimmy Garoppolo, the Chiefs extended their lead to 10: 3.

Obviously, the 49ers quarterback was trying to throw the ball away just before the sideline when the corner from Kansas City, Bashaud Breeland, intercepted the ball.

After that defeat, Garoppolo returned to complete all three of his attempts in San Francisco’s next series, an 80-yard seven-game that ended in a 15-yard touchdown throw against defender Kyle Juszczyk.

Ball possession included impressive runs by Mostert and Tevin Coleman as the 49ers remained committed to the running game that led them through the NFC playoffs.

About 40 minutes before kick-off, both teams lined up on the two 24-yard lines and watched a moment of silence for the great Kobe Bryant of the former Los Angeles Lakers and the rest of the victims of the January 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

