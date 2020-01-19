Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown pass with his team-mates Eric Fisher (72) and Mitchell Schwartz (71) in Kansas City (MO) on Sunday in the second half of the NFL AFC Championship soccer game against Tennessee Titans.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV in Miami next month after dominating the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in their conference championship games on Sunday.

Kansas City ends a 50-year drought

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 35:24 in Sunday’s AFC Championship game to secure their first trip to the Super Bowl in 50 years.

The titans took a 17-7 lead in the first half, but Kansas City struggled back, fueled by the game from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw 294 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes, who was born a quarter of a century after the Chiefs’ last trip to the Super Bowl, sealed the game with a fourth-quarter 60-yard pass to recipient Sammy Watkins.

“We’re not done yet,” said Mahomes after the game. “We’ll get it.”

The victory was especially sweet for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who was allowed to win the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the game – named after his father and the founder of the team – that was presented to him for the AFC title.

“This trophy is one of the best fans in the National Football League,” Hunt told hometown spectators at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We love every minute of it, and we appreciate every minute of it, but it hasn’t happened yet,” added head coach Andy Reid, whose last Super Bowl trip with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004 ended in a New England Patriots victory.

It is the Chiefs’ third attempt to pursue the Vince Lombardi Trophy after they have successfully done so in 1970. The Chiefs lost to the Packers in the very first Super Bowl in 1967 (35:10). Three years later, Kansas City won its first Super Bowl win in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Nines dominated early on

In the ensuing rivalry NFC championship game, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37:20. Raheem Mostert (49er) sent San Francisco onto the road to Miami in the first half with three touchdowns alone.

The Green Bay Packers stormed back with a late boost. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally put Packers on the board in the third quarter when he received the first of two touchdown passes he needed to bring his total playoff touchdowns to 40. He surpassed Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39.

In another moving moment between father and son, former Super Bowl winner Mike Shanahan, urged by 49-year-old Jed York, was given the George Halas Trophy to his son and team coach, Kyle Shanahan.

“We can win in so many different ways,” said Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after playing a relatively idle game. “Raheem (Mostert), these guys up front, the tight ends obviously only dominated this evening. It was fun.”

“I just woke up as if it were some other game,” said Mostert. “Once we all get into a groove, we’ll just keep going, keep going, and we did.”

The Niners appear in the Super Bowl for the first time since Colin Kaepernick paved the way seven years ago. In the franchise’s six Super Bowl appearances, the 49ers only cracked the title once.

Where to see

The big game will be played on February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. FOX broadcasts the game, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Demi Lovato is required to sing the national anthem at the pregame show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will enter the half-time stage.