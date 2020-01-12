Kansas City Chiefs rally after 24-0 hole to beat Houston Texans 51-31 in AFC division round

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) – Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship game.

How they returned to the brink of their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years was unlike anything anyone could have imagined.

After digging a 24-0 hole against Houston early in the second quarter on Sunday, Mahomes and the rest of the high-flying Chiefs embarked on the biggest comeback in franchise history. Their young superstar had throws for 321 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams had three goals each, and Kansas City had 41 straight points in a 51-31 win over the Texans in of the divisional round of the playoffs. .

The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to win a minimum 20 point playoff game after finishing in this minimum 20 point game. And Mahomes is the first player in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards, at least five TD passes and at least 50 rushing yards in a playoff game.

“Yes, I mean, obviously we didn’t start the way we wanted to, but all we preach – attack, defense and special teams – is to do something special,” said Mahomes. “Everyone is already counting us, let’s keep fighting and let’s play one game at a time, and we’ve found a way. Obviously, this is a huge win and we now have the AFC championship game at home. “

The Chiefs (13-4), who lost to the Patriots in overtime in last year’s conference championship game, will face Tennessee next Sunday for a spot in Miami. The Titans stunned Lamar Jackson and the seeded Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

“We have faced them before and we know they are a tough team,” said Mahomes of the Titans, who defeated the Chiefs in November. “It’s a team that fights to the end. It’s a very hot team, which is playing really good football right now, so we know it will do our best. And, anyway, we have to find a way to win. This is the most important thing that you have seen here today, that we have to find a way no matter what. “

Kelce finished with 10 catches for 134 yards, Williams ran for two scores while catching a TD pass, helping the Chiefs win their seventh straight game and reach AFC title games for the first time .

Watson, meanwhile, threw 388 yards and two touchdowns while running for another, but even his heroes could not bail out the Texans (11-7) after being beaten 28-0 in the second quarter. They continued to allow Kansas City to withdraw in a dreadful third, their epic collapse leaving Houston rebornist franchise 0-4 in the division round.

The Chiefs certainly gave them the perfect opportunity to finally break that streak in the first quarter.

In defense, Kansas City surpassed Kenny Stills in first possession, allowing him to enter the end zone at 54 yards. In attack, they lost time out, dropped a series of easy passes and only succeeded 46 yards. And on the special teams, the Chiefs had a blocked punt for a score and felt a comeback that set up another touchdown.

Grid view

Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown against Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) during the first half of an NFL divisional football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday , January 12, 2020. Ed Zurga, AP

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes (15) throws pressure from Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) during the first half of an NFL playoff football game, in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday January 12, 2020. Jeff Roberson, AP

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown after Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) during the second half of an NFL Divisional football game in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday January 12, 2020. Jeff Roberson, AP

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) is kicked off by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during a game in the second half of an NFL division football game , in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday January 12, 2020. Jeff Roberson, AP

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL divisional football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday January 12, 2020. Jeff Roberson, AP

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) carries the ball against the corner of the Kansas City Chiefs Kendall Fuller (29) during the second half of an NFL playoff football game, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, January 12, 2020. Ed Zurga, AP

Kansas City chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates during the second half of an NFL playoff football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday January 12, 2020. Ed Zurga, AP

Kansas City chiefs Patrick Mahomes (15) throws pressure from Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) during the second half of an NFL playoff football game in Kansas City , Missouri, Sunday January 12, 2020. Charlie Riedel, AP

The Texans hummed straight after finishing on a 22-3 streak to beat Buffalo last week, while the mountain of fouls committed by the Chiefs made them only the fourth home playoff team to follow 21-0 after the first quarter.

Then it was the Texans’ turn to fight.

They extended the lead to 24-0 before the Chiefs, whose biggest deficit overcome was 21 points, organized a return for the ages. Mahomes hit Williams with a quick draw to begin with, then Houston curiously rigged a punt on his own 31-yard line and was stuffed, giving the Chiefs a short field and another easy touchdown.

At the kickoff that followed, Texans return man DeAndre Carter blew the ball into the arms of Darwin Thompson, whose return set up a second touchdown from Mahomes to Kelce in seconds. And a third came after the Chiefs forced a punt – a success, for a change – and drove 90 yards to take a superb 28-24 lead at half time.

“I mean, it was amazing,” said Mahomes of Kelce. “The first thing I said to him when I saw him over there at the end, I was like,” Man, I mean, you’re a monster, man. You are. “I mean, the way he fought injuries and always played games all day.”

The return became a shock at the end of the third quarter.

The Chiefs broke through to start the second half and Williams finished the race with his first TD run. Their revised defense under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sent Watson back to fourth to recover the ball, and Mahomes and Co. only needed six more games to position Williams for another TD round and 41-24 lead. .

It was the highest number of unanswered points in a playoff game since the Jets had 41 against the Colts in the 2002 round.

Even when the Texans finally broke the scoreboard, when Watson rushed to his left and dived on the pylon, the Chiefs made the touchdown moot. In four games, they ran 72 yards to establish Mahomes’ fifth TD pass, hitting Blake Bell, a little-used end, giving coach Andy Reid a post-season record of seven straight TD games .

It also gave a festive crowd that turned out early in freezing weather and a light drizzle a chance to celebrate early.

INJURY

Houston played without S Jahleel Addae (hamstrings) and TE Jordan Akins (hamstrings). They also lost RT Chris Clark to a knee injury early in the game, and substitute Roderick Johnson wrestled the Chiefs’ pass for the rest of the game.

Kansas City sat on defensive forward Chris Jones, who strained his calf muscle late in the week and was unable to pass pre-game warm-ups. WR Tyreek Hill left briefly after a hard blow, but eventually resumed the match.

NEXT

The Texans will spend the off-season wondering how they lost a 24-0 lead, and the Chiefs will start preparing for the Titans in the AFC title game. Kansas City lost 35-32 to Tennessee in week 10, when Derrick Henry ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns against them. It was the last time the Chiefs lost a game.