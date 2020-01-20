Kansas City Chiefs play Super Bowl LIV against San Francisco 49ers

By Kevin Dotson and Darran Simon, CNN

(CNN) – The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV next month.

The Chiefs won the AFC Championship game and defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37:20 at the NFC championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns and led the chiefs with 53 rushing yards and a running touchdown.

This is the Chiefs’ first trip to the Super Bowl since winning the Super Bowl IV 50 years ago in 1970.

Raheem Mostert had a career game in which he completed 220 yards and four touchdowns for San Francisco. He becomes the first player in NFL history with this record in a playoff game.

This is the 49ers’ first trip to the Super Bowl since the Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers have won five Super Bowls in franchise history, most recently in 1995.

Super Bowl LIV will be played on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

