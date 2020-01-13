Kansas City Chiefs meet 24-0 hole to beat Houston Texans 51-31 in playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship game. How they came back to the edge of their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years was as everyone could have imagined. After digging a 24-0 hole against Houston at the start of the second quarter Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of high-flying chefs have embarked on the biggest comeback in franchise history. Their young superstar had throws for 321 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams had three goals each, and Kansas City had 41 straight points in a 51-31 win over the Texans in of the divisional round of the playoffs. The Chiefs (13-4), who lost to the New England Patriots in overtime in last year’s conference championship game, will face Tennessee next Sunday for a spot in Miami. The Titans stunned Lamar Jackson and the seeded Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. Kelce finished with 10 catches for 134 yards, Williams ran for two scores while catching a TD pass, helping the Chiefs win their seventh straight game and back. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw 388 yards and two touchdowns while running for another, but even his heroic failed to bail out the Texans (11-7) after being dominated 28- 0 They continued to allow Kansas City to withdraw in a dreadful third, their epic collapse leaving Houston’s franchise reborn 0-4 in the division round. The leaders certainly gave them the perfect opportunity to finally break this sequence in the Related video: the Kansas City family has been going to the Chiefs games for 47 years. On defense, Kansas City surpassed Kenny Stills on opening possession, allowing him to enter the end zone at 54 meters . In attack, they lost time out, dropped a series of easy passes and only succeeded 46 yards. And on the special teams, the Chiefs punted for a score and escaped a comeback that set up another touchdown, as the Texans hummed immediately after finishing in a 22-3 race to beat Buffalo last week, while the mountain of Chiefs’ mistakes made them only the fourth home qualifier to lead 21-0 after the first quarter. Then it was the Texans’ turn to fight. They stretched the lead 24-0 to the Chiefs, whose biggest deficit was overcome. had been 21 points, set up a return for ages. Mahomes hit Williams with a quick draw to begin with, then Houston strangely faked a punt on his own 31-yard line and was drunk, giving the Chiefs a short field and another easy touchdown. ‘The sending that followed, the return of Texans DeAndre Carter blew the ball in the arms of Darwin Thompson, whose return allowed a second touchdown from Mahomes to Kelce in a few seconds. And a third came after the Chiefs forced a punt – a success, for a change – and they rolled 90 yards to take a superb 28-24 lead at half time. The return became exciting at the end of the third quarter. Breezed downfield to start the second half, and Williams finished the drive with his first TD run. Their revised defense under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sent Watson back to fourth to recover the ball, and Mahomes et Cie only needed six more games to position Williams for another TD round and a 41-24 lead. a playoff game since the New York Jets had 41 against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2002 wildcard round. Even when the Texans finally cracked the scoreboard, when Watson rushed to his left and dived over the pylon, the Chiefs made the touchdown moot. In four games, they’ve covered 72 yards to establish Mahomes’ fifth TD pass, hitting Blake Bell, a little-used end, giving Andy Reid’s coach a TD seven-game playoff record , which also gave a festive crowd that turned out early in freezing weather and a light drizzle a chance to celebrate early.

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship game.

How they returned to the brink of their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years was unlike anything anyone could have imagined.

After digging a 24-0 hole against Houston at the start of the second quarter on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the high-flying Chiefs embarked on the biggest comeback in franchise history. Their young superstar had throws for 321 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams had three goals each, and Kansas City had 41 straight points in a 51-31 win over the Texans in of the divisional round of the playoffs. .

The Chiefs (13-4), who lost to the New England Patriots in overtime in last year’s conference championship game, will face Tennessee next Sunday for a spot in Miami. The Titans stunned Lamar Jackson and the seeded Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

Jeff Roberson / AP Photo

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown after Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) during the second half of an NFL Divisional football game in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday January 12, 2020.

Kelce finished with 10 catches for 134 yards, Williams ran for two scores while catching a TD pass, helping the Chiefs win their seventh straight game and reach AFC title games for the first time .

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw 388 yards and two touchdowns while running for another, but even his heroes could not bail out the Texans (11-7) after being dominated 28- 0 in the second quarter.

They continued to allow Kansas City to withdraw in a dreadful third, their epic collapse leaving Houston rebornist franchise 0-4 in the division round.

The Chiefs certainly gave them the perfect opportunity to finally break that streak in the first quarter.

In defense, Kansas City surpassed Kenny Stills in first possession, allowing him to enter the end zone at 54 yards. In attack, they lost time out, dropped a series of easy passes and only succeeded 46 yards. And on the special teams, the Chiefs had a blocked punt for a score and felt a comeback that set up another touchdown.

The Texans hummed straight after finishing on a 22-3 streak to beat Buffalo last week, while the mountain of fouls committed by the Chiefs made them only the fourth home playoff team to follow 21-0 after the first quarter.

Then it was the Texans’ turn to fight.

They extended the lead to 24-0 before the Chiefs, whose biggest deficit overcome was 21 points, organized a return for the ages. Mahomes hit Williams with a quick draw to start.

Then Houston curiously rigged a punt on his own 31-yard line and was stuffed, giving the Chiefs a short field and another easy touchdown.

At the kickoff that followed, Texans return man DeAndre Carter blew the ball into the arms of Darwin Thompson, whose return set up a second touchdown from Mahomes to Kelce in seconds. And a third came after the Chiefs forced a punt – a success, for a change – and they rolled 90 yards to take a superb 28-24 lead at half time.

The return became a shock at the end of the third quarter.

The Chiefs’ battlefield flew into the second half and Williams finished the race with his first TD run. Their revised defense under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sent Watson back to fourth to recover the ball, and Mahomes and Co. only needed six more games to position Williams for another TD round and 41-24 lead. .

It was the highest number of unanswered points in a playoff game since the New York Jets had 41 against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2002 round.

Even when the Texans finally broke the scoreboard, when Watson rushed to his left and dived on the pylon, the Chiefs made the touchdown moot. In four games, they covered 72 yards to establish Mahomes’ fifth TD pass, hitting tightly-used tight winger Blake Bell, giving Andy Reid’s coach a post-season record of seven drives. consecutive TDs.

It also gave a festive crowd that turned out early in freezing weather and a light drizzle a chance to celebrate early.

.