Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has had a great career. Now he only has to add the one piece that is missing

And they came to Miami with a 24-year-old MVP quarterback and the fastest and most elegant offense the NFL has seen in quite some time.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid has done everything in his long career in the NFL – except that he won a Super Bowl Credit: Getty

This is Reid’s second Super Bowl appearance, and while it looks like Kansas City has been chasing championships for several years, the NFL players know better than dreaming of being so far ahead. Reid definitely knows better. His best opportunity is now before him; This game does not guarantee the future. Reid understands how difficult it is to get here. With a total of 221 wins in the regular season and play-offs, he takes a dubious place in history as the most successful NFL coach who has not yet won the big one.

Many people who respect his steadfastness and human decency would chew a hole in the forest to help him get through this championship door. But as much as Reid wants it, his perspective remains as balanced as ever.

Reid won’t take him on. He never did, not even when he mourned the unthinkable loss of his son. If you want him to say more than “he did a good job” when answering a question, consider him boring. But this week, as he refuses to talk about his legacy while preparing for San Francisco, it’s easier to admire Reid’s approach.

Reid stands on the sidelines during a minute’s silence after the death of his son Garrett. Credit: Getty

“I’m not good with all of this,” said Reid when asked if a Super Bowl win could fuel his Hall of Fame hopes. “I’m just trying to figure out where we can do well against the 49ers and win this game.”

Reid was the first coach that I followed after college during a year at the Philadelphia Inquirer. It was tough for a young journalist because he doesn’t raise a mediocre question with an adorable anecdote. But if he wasn’t behind a bunch of microphones, Reid was different. He had quick one-on-one interviews with the beatwriters during the week when you needed him, and at those moments you found that he wasn’t just a trainer behind a lectern with a deliberately flat affect because he hated the media. In private, Reid is charismatic. He is more passionate and spirited than he seems. He is funny and his humor goes beyond the disarming, self-ironic jokes he often makes about his weight when he wants to lighten the mood.

But more than anything, I remember that he knew how to connect people and put them in trust, and when I was 22 years old and over my head it meant a lot to understand that the seemingly rugged head coach was one could have a calming effect.

Reid holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Tennessee Titans to win the AFC Championship

“He’s a great man,” said Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who played for Reid in his last 1999 season. “He is a great person. He is a great mentor. He is a great leader.”

Last Sunday the Chiefs wore white and red Hawaiian shirts on their flight to South Florida to celebrate Reid’s return to the Super Bowl. On Monday, players wore one of his favorite pieces, Nike Air Force 1 shoes, for the famous “Opening Night” event of Super Bowl week. Reid has always had close relationships with his players, but he appears to be particularly close to his current team.

“It’s literally like playing with a father figure,” says Punter Dustin Colquitt.

Reid gave his current defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo his first NFL job 20 years ago. Spagnuolo considers it the most important relationship in his career.

“It’s because of the respect I have for him,” says Spagnuolo. “I think Andy is the best in the league. He’s rock solid; never up, never down. If things go bad … when I first came to Philadelphia, I remember we had some bad losses, and you “When you go to the staff meeting, wait for the head coach to fool everyone. Never Andy. Just calm. “Let’s go ahead with what we’re doing, boys.” And everyone buys it. It’s easy to believe in Andy Reid because he is like that. It really is like that. “

The Chiefs have a superstar offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Reid ranks sixth among the coaches on the career list. The five in front of him are legends: Don Shula, George Halas, Belichick, Tom Landry and Earl “Curly” Lambeau. As an offensive innovator, he has grown from a keen teacher and player to the creator of a hybrid system that mixes principles and is simply designed to take fast players into space. And with Patrick Mahomes as quarterback, there still seem to be opportunities to imagine that.

In stabilizing two previously mercury companies, Reid has done work that would excite almost every coaching purist. The only thing he’s missing is the Super Bowl and the Lombardi Trophy.

So here he is, finally back in the Super Bowl, wearing an epic red Tommy Bahama floral shirt. And if you’re not a 49ers fan or support one of the Chiefs’ fiercest rivals, you should get infected by Reid, its history, and pursuit of the fugitive.

“I’ve had so many good experiences in my career,” says Reid. “I don’t think of pressure or anything. I just take it all in and prepare to play a good soccer game. I’ll enjoy it.”

As always, he is cold and monotonous on the outside. So you have to want it for him. Reid will hide his true feelings under his typical bushy mustache. But he did enough to earn a Super Bowl ring, didn’t he?

When he finally breaks through, let’s try to suppress those emotions.

The Washington Post

