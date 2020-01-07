Loading...

KANSAS CITY, United States – Kansas City and a national gun advocate advocate Tuesday filed a lawsuit alleging that several companies and individuals had traded firearms in the region, while deliberately ignoring the evidence that the weapons were being sold illegally.

The city was assisted in the process by Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, a national group for defending gun safety, which said it was the first such lawsuit filed against the arms industry in more than 10 years. The lawsuit alleges that the arms trade caused a public nuisance in Kansas City, which has one of the highest murder rates in the US

Mayor Quenton Lucas said that illegal arms trade has contributed to an increase in deaths and crime and that residents feel less safe every day.

Kansas City registered 148 murders in 2019, a number that has increased every year since 2014, when there were 82. From June 2018 to May 2019, the city had 29.66 murders per 100,000 people, which was a higher percentage than cities such as Chicago and Washington, DC In December, the Justice Department announced that it had federal law enforcement resources in seven cities, including Kansas City, will intensify in an effort to combat violent crime.

“We are going to make every effort to ensure that laws are enforced, our community is safe and that we are creative to ensure that Kansas Citians do not suffer for another generation, a new epidemic of gun violence and gun crime, “said Lucas.

The lawsuit is directed against a group that traded at least 77 firearms in the region between November 2013 and October 2018. Many of the weapons have been sold to criminals and have been found at later crime scenes while others have not been recovered, said Alla Lefkowitz, a lawyer for Everytown Law who will help litigate.

James Samuels, a former Kansas City firefighter who has been accused in the criminal court of various federal violations of arms laws, is named as leader of the settlement. The lawsuit also claims that the Nevada-based arms manufacturer Jimenez Arms, various local arms dealers and individuals have illegally sold or transferred weapons to Samuels without background checks or determining whether the buyers had licenses to carry weapons. The companies ignored clear evidence that Samuels exceeded federal arms laws according to the lawsuit.

“An arms dealer cannot do his job alone,” Lefkowitz said. “He needs suppliers and buyers of straw. He needs companies that want to look the other way and he needs individuals who want to lie for him. Unfortunately, Mr Samuels was able to find a number of people and a number of companies. Companies that were willing to look the other way in the light of clear indicators of illegal arms trade. This case is about holding everyone who has participated in the illegal arms trade liable. “

Jimenez Arms did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment.

Lefkowitz said similar lawsuits have not been filed because the federal law on the protection of legal arms trade protects arms manufacturers and dealers against liability for crimes with their products. The federal law includes an exception for companies that knowingly violate federal laws that have occurred in the Kansas City case, she said.

Samuels was charged in October 2018 for illegally selling countless firearms to people he knew were criminals. He argued not guilty. In June, Samuels was charged by the parents of Alvino Dwight Crawford, who was murdered in 2016, allegedly by one of the 77 firearms traded by Samuels in the Kansas City region. Everytown Law has also filed that lawsuit, which is ongoing.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Jimenez and the three arms dealers to reclaim the weapons that may still be in circulation; to follow comply with state laws and federal firearms; submit to five years of judicial supervision; train employees; and postal payments that they can lose if they commit future violations.

The city is also looking for financial damage to reimburse the costs of emergency and police services, court fees and other services and programs aimed at gun violence.

Margaret Stafford, The Associated Press