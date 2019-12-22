Kangaroos in the sweet spot to fight, says Higgins

Loading...

With all this behind him, Higgins is optimistic, the team – which has 14 players with more than 100 experience games on their list – will behave their best from the first round of next season and will be in vying for a long time.

"We expect to win straight football matches and when you look at it we have a group that should – in terms of profile and age and gaming experience – be in the ideal zone" said Higgins.

"This is why the start of last year has been disappointing compared to what we did the previous year."

Higgins is the oldest player on the Kangaroo list, he and ruckman Todd Goldstein being 32 years old in 2020.

The two players caught the Cats' interest, but ended up staying with the Kangaroos, Goldstein signing a three-year contract, tying him to the club until the end of 2022.

Higgins teammates and their new coach Shaw were aware that he wanted to stay with North Melbourne as long as a satisfactory agreement could be reached throughout the discussions, so it was not necessary that 39; he reviews the process with them on his return for the preseason.

However, he said that the experience probably confirmed to everyone his desire to stay and his belief in what the group was able to accomplish during the time he had left, whether it be two, three or four years.

"I want to do as much as young people," said Higgins.

"The great thing about & # 39; Shawry & # 39; is that it's there for the long haul, but it's in a rush to get there, which is great when you are at the end of your career. "

After adding Tarryn Thomas, the top 10, to the list last year, the Kangaroos suspended the first round of the national draft in 2019, swapping their top pick with Melbourne for early selections in 2020.

They have so much confidence in the continuous improvement of Thomas, Bailey Scott, Jy Simpkin, Luke Davies-Uniacke and the former giant Aiden Bonar as they seek to add depth to their midst. ground.

With a new coach, assistant coaches, a football manager, a roster manager and a CEO, the only cohesive group at the club was the players, a tight-knit group of leaders.

"It's really a new place, which is, in some ways, good," said Higgins.

Peter Ryan is a sports reporter from The Age covering AFL, horse racing and other sports.

Most seen in sport

Loading