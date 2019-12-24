Kane on the possibility of retirement and his favorite WWE experience

Loading...

Kane used to be one of the big all-purpose monsters in the WWE, but these days the devil's favorite demon, Glenn Jacobs, Mayor of Knox County, TN, has given way. As a Knoxville resident, I can attest to how normal it has become to see Mayor Jacobs at various local events and in the city, just as he did in his career as a corporate kane with a suit in the WWE. Nowadays, he only appears on WWE television when they air from Knoxville, but it is worth nothing that he never officially withdrew from the ring.

As he explains in Corey Graves & # 39; After the Bell Podcast (transcript from 411Mania), he has no real interest in retiring as he never wants to rule out that he'll show up again:

Oh you can (we'll see him in the ring again). I mean, when WWE came to Knoxville earlier this year, I won the 24/7 championship and lost it a short time later. But then I came out on this show too. You know, and that – I will never leave WWE. Like everyone who's been around for a long time, I don't think you will ever want it. And man, I'd like to have one last match against Undertaker, the Brothers of Destruction, against someone. This would be so nice. So yes, I always – it's true. In the WWE you never say never. And when it comes to me, that's how I treat my professional future.

Jacobs also gave an interview for Sports Illustrated, recalling the best time he ever had at WWE with Daniel Bryan as Team Hell No.

Working with Bryan was probably the most fun I've had in my entire wrestling career. That was because I worked with Daniel Bryan. I can't say enough about the guy and his talent. Kane was a very dark, serious character, but Daniel Bryan changed it all. It was such a refreshing change for me. If you had told people in 1999 that Kane would one day be in one of the funniest segments of the show, they wouldn't have believed you. I was able to show a side of Kane that wasn't that dark, and it was all thanks to Bryan.

Kane has nothing but nice things to say about Daniel Bryan and he even goes into Bryan's current feud with the Fiend Bray Wyatt:

It will be extremely entertaining. Bray Wyatt does an excellent job with the character "The Fiend". It's one of the hottest things in the WWE. And what can I say about Bryan? He is the absolute professional and a great artist. It will be a great story.

It's an interesting interview where he also talks about politics and how much he enjoyed discussing the subject with Bryan, even though they don't match.

On the way to 2020, Glenn Jacobs obviously sees the future positively, although, as he said to Corey Graves, he will not present a New Year's resolution.

I am not particularly concerned about resolutions because I am like everyone else. In the end I break it or forget it anyway. So I'll just keep going.

(tagsToTranslate) (t) daniel bryan (t) glenn jacobs (t) kane (t) wwe