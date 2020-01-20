Kane gets the 1000th point ... McCauley's family confrontation ... Conor only needs 40 ticks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The hot button is a 24 hour function that covers everything related to sport. We are here to bring you all that is hot: news, highlights, take-out – everything except hot meals – whether local, national or international. Even better, it is interactive. Share your thoughts in comments and even post your own links to interesting and work-safe sports stories. So let’s go! Between!

📌 1K FOR KANE

Sunday 1/19: Blackhawks Center Patrick Kane earned his 1,000th NHL point Sunday on a third period pass in Chicago’s 5-2 victory over the Jets at the United Center. Kane, 31, is the youngest player born in the United States to accomplish the feat, beat Jeremy Roenick over a year. Kane now has 380 goals and 620 assists in 13 seasons with the Hawks.

Given his age and his average of more than one point per game in his career, it seems that Kane is destined for the top Brett Hull’s 1,391 points and become the best performing American player. – Bob

UMBC REWRITE

Sunday 1/19: Believe it or not, UMBC is known for more than this fun NCAA tournament held some time ago, even more than Taylor Haase’s former playgrounds. He also has one of the fastest growing social media accounts in the world, as evidenced again today. – DK

Reminder to all: the campus is closed tomorrow, no need to show up. Make your best Packers impression.

– UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) January 20, 2020

49ERS NFC FIELDS

Sunday 1/19: 49ers running Raheem Mostert and the San Francisco offense ran towards the NFC championship, 37-20, against the Packers in the conference title game on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers rushed for 285 yards in the game, led by Mostert’s 220 yards over 29 races and four touchdowns. QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw only eight assists in the game. The result was never in doubt as San Francisco led 27-0 at halftime, Mostert having 14 ranges for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the first 30 minutes.

QB Aaron Rogers the Packers came back with less than two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it was a deficit too large to be overcome. Rogers finished 31 of 39 for 326 yards and two touchdown passes, but made two critical turnovers – an awkward click and a pick – in the second quarter, which led to 10 points for the 49ers.

San Francisco will now face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida on February 2. The 49ers will seek to join the Steelers and Patriots as the only franchises to win six Super Bowls, while the Chiefs will seek to win their second in franchise history and their first in 50 years.

49ers-Chiefs. Who do you have and what is your main confrontation? – Bob

MAHOMES LEADS K.C. TO S.B. LIV Sunday 1/19: Chiefs head to Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years as quarterback Pat mahomes helped get Kansas City out of a 17-7 hole to dominate the last three quarters and defeat the Titans, 35-24, winning the AFC Championship on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Tennessee got off to a quick start, scoring its first three goods to get the advantage as soon as possible. But Mahomes and the Kansas City attack were too many, scoring four touchdowns on their next five drives to provide a comfortable margin of victory. Mahomes had 23 of 35 for 294 yards and three touchdown passes and a tremendous 27-yard touchdown run with just a few seconds left in the second quarter to give the Chiefs a 21-17 halftime lead:

MAHOMES FLEXIN ‘ON’ EM 💪 # NFLPlayoffs (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/vuq6jpwr8S

– SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 19, 2020

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill played well, 21 of 31 for 209 yards and 2 touchdown passes, but the Chiefs limited the NFL point guard Derrick Henry just 69 meters and 19 door.

Kansas City Now Goes To Its First Super Bowl Since Head Coach Hank stram and quarterback Len Dawson defeated the Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV. – Bob

MCCAULEY TREAT TKACHUKS

Sunday 1/19: Inimitable NHL Referee Wes McCauley couldn’t let a special moment pass for the Tkachuk family during Saturday’s Calgary-Ottawa match. Like brothers Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa) and Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary) lined up for the opening puck drop, and with their parents present, McCauley signaled to the two centers:

Wes McCauley kicked the two men out of the center so the Tkachuk brothers can take part one 👏 https://t.co/f8k2CNHUTX pic.twitter.com/xVm6woINEw

– Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) January 19, 2020

Impressive. McCauley’s good humor and personality are excellent for the sport. – Bob

40 SECONDS RECALL

Sunday 1/19: I debated last night on the advisability of setting up a to summarize sure Conor McGregor knockout of Donald cerrone in 40 seconds from the main game of UFC 246 last night, but I did not think that a typed summary should be longer than the actual fi …

I hope you haven’t paid more than a dollar per second for this.

However, McGregor provided this Gaelic nickname for Chad johnson:

So @TheNotoriousMMA just gave me a new fucking name ®️ pic.twitter.com/p22GQ7Td85

– Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 19, 2020

If Johnson’s XFL kicking test doesn’t go well tomorrow in Houston, it looks like he can take his new nickname on precipitous terrain on Emerald Isle. – Bob

‘GREAT 8’ SURPASSES ‘THE MAGNIFICENT’

Saturday 1/18: Alex Ovechkin success Mario Lemieux and tied Steve Yzerman, scoring career goals 690, 691 and 692 – good for 9th overall – in the Capitals’ wild 6-4 victory over the Islanders on Saturday afternoon. Ovechkin scored twice in the third period as part of the Capitals’ five goal explosion which overcame a 4-1 deficit in the third period. He has managed hat tricks in two consecutive games and now has 34 goals this season.

HAT TRICK @ ovi8 !!! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/v078vBQ8ut

– NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2020

Then: Mark Messier at 694, Mike Gartner at 708, and Phil Esposito at 717. With 33 games left, he has an outside shot at Espo this season.

I don’t care who you aspire to, be glad you’re alive to witness this remarkable player. – Bob

BREGMAN REFUSES TO THE ALLEGATIONS

Saturday 1/18: Astros third goal Alex Bregman, appearing at the Houston Fan Fest on Saturday, Refused that all Astros players were carrying electronic devices as part of the Astros sign theft scandal. These were Bregman’s first public comments since the MLB punished the Astros organization for stealing signs and allegations have been made that players, especially Bregman and Jose Altuve, tricked into wearing buzzing electronics as part of the scandal. Altuve also denied cheating earlier this week in a statement from its agent, Scott Boras.

Bregman has not commented on what the league has done in response, but sounds like a player confident the league will do nothing to investigate or punish players for cheating. – Bob

JAYS DOUBLE-DOWN ON COLOR

Saturday 1/18: The Blue Jays unveiled their New Blue uniforms on Saturday during the team’s Winter Fest event at the Rogers Center on Saturday in Toronto. The uniforms are reminiscent of the original blue outfit from the 1977 Blue Jays expansion:

. @ BlueJays has unveiled its #NewBlue uniforms. 👀🔵

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/eyvKFxtyYE – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 18, 2020

The New Blues will be worn throughout 2020 as alternative uniforms. Someone who likes the retro look? – Bob

OBJ A-OK IN N.O.

Saturday 1/18: Odell Beckham Jr. probably won’t be facing a battery charge in New Orleans after the Superdome stadium police officer who slapped him during a tobacco and alcohol check in the LSU locker rooms after the game National Championship decision not to press charges against the Browns wide receiver. The district attorney’s office, which issued an arrest warrant on Thursday on the matter, could still prosecute, but when an officer refuses to file a complaint in an incident involving an officer, the charges are usually dropped.

Beckham was clearly wrong in many ways Monday night (cash payments, chime on the coach) Ed Orgeron post-match speeches), but this officer deserves credit for bringing some meaning to this whole affair. – Bob

NEXT GENERATION OF FOAM

Saturday 1/18: LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of the Great Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, decided to leave the Tigers on a high note and declare themselves for the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6’3 ”249 pound player only played one season for the national champions after his transfer from the state of North Carolina in 2017, but he made the most of it by taking 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Many Steelers fans and NFL experts believe Moss would be a good candidate for Pittsburgh – there is certainly a need for the position – and he could be available in the second, if not the third, round.

If it is available to the Steelers, would you write it? – Bob

GARRETT TO GUIDE THE GIANTS ‘O

Friday 1/17: NFL’s worst kept secret was confirmed on Friday as the Giants announced that the former Dallas head coach Jason Garrett to be New Offensive Coordinator in New York for New Giants Head Coach Joe Judge. Garrett, relieved of his duties in Dallas just two weeks ago, will now lead the offensive of his former rival.

Garrett may not have worked as a head coach, but there is no doubt that he knows the offense and the quarterback, making him a good candidate for Daniel Jones as he enters his second year as the Giants quarterback. It will also provide valuable experience for a first head coach. – Bob

MURRAY TO FOLLOW BO, DEION?

Friday 1/17: Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray told the Republic of Arizona that he believed he could play both in the major baseball leagues and in the NFL … he’s just not ready yet, wanting to focus on his NFL career. However, it does not exclude it for the future.

Murray, who just finished his rookie season in Arizona, was Athletics’ No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. A hard-hitting outfielder in Oklahoma, he earned a signing bonus of 4.66 million dollars from Oakland if he decided to sign and play.

Would you like to see another professional athlete with two sports? After watching his rookie season, should Murray just stick to football … or stop playing baseball? – Bob

THOMAS DISSES SB REF

Friday 1/17: Saints Receiver Michael thomas was not pleased to find that the NFL has appointed Bill Vinovich as chief umpire for the Super Bowl:

O no, he doesn’t even have flags. Let me stop 😂😂 https://t.co/8rkXl60tew

– Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 15, 2020

Vinovich’s crew last year were responsible for the missed pass interference call in the NFC Rams-Saints Championship game that could have cost the Saints a chance to win, and this resulted in the worst rule. of re-examination of the history of the league.

I understand that Thomas is still a little sore, but this non-appeal was not the responsibility of Vinovich. – Bob

NAKKEN BREAKS MLB CEILING

Thursday 1/16: The San Francisco Giants announced today that Alyssa Nakken has been added to Gabe Kapler staff as an assistant coach, the first lady to hold an MLB coaching position.

Nakken, a former softball star at Sacramento State, has held several positions in the Giants’ baseball operations department since 2014. Kapler said Nakken would work with the assistant coach Mark hallberg “build a winning culture in the clubhouse” as well as other tasks in support of staff. – Bob

MLB SCANDAL / MASHUP ‘MEAN GIRLS’

Thursday 1/16: In case you are having trouble following the scandal of the theft of MLB signs, a talented tweeter has you covered:

Everything you need to know about the current state of major league baseball as told by average girls pic.twitter.com/2HrKoY0yJc

– Julia (@jquadddddd) January 17, 2020

If that doesn’t cover it for you, hack pirates Trevor williams thought:

I believe that all of this cheating scandal was led by illustrated sports in 2014 when they predicted that the Astros would win the World Series in 2017. Confirmed time travelers and confirmed Illuminati. Thank you for coming on my TedTalk. pic.twitter.com/KzmJFn8RtO

– Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) January 16, 2020

That is just about everything. – Bob

