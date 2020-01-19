Kane gets 1,000th point, Blackhawks beats Jets 5-2 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots in the fourth loss of the Jets in five games.

Robin Lehner earned 36 saves for the Blackhawks, who killed six Jets power competitions. Four of the man’s benefits were created by small penalties on Chicago ahead of Drake Caggiula.

Chicago was leading 2-0 after the first period.

Nylander opened the score at 2:51. Just for the net, Nylander took Gustafsson’s feed from the point, took Hellebuyck to the ice and slid from the left into a backhander.

Gustafsson achieved his sixth with 5:49 left on a high screened shot from the left point that sailed past Hellebuyck’s glove and hit the right post.

Lehner was sharp in blocking nine shots while the Blackhawks killed a four-minute power-play early in the second. Caggiula was called for interference and unsporting behavior.

Scheifele brought it to 2-1 with 1:43 in the second on the 27th shot of the Jets.

Scheifele plowed through the traffic to the net and grabbed the puck on the edge of the fold after Nikolaj Ehlers partially blew a shot from within the blue line. Lehner stopped Scheifele’s first attempt, but he stopped in a rebound with a backhander for his 23rd goal.

Kampf increased Chicago’s lead to 3-1 at 9:29 of the third. Rookie Kirby Dach drove to the net and was stopped by Hellebuyck, but Kampf passed defender Anthony Bitetto and started the rebound.

After Saad’s goal made it 4-1, Laine had a blank chance with 2:09 left.

Kubalik shot in an empty net with 1:34.

OBSERVATIONS: Kane, a nine-fold All-Star, earned 1,000 points in 953 regular season games. He is in his 13th season. … Jets F Adam Lowry sustained an upper body injury after being left by Caggiula with 16 seconds in the first period. … Winnipeg D Carl Dahlstrom (upper body) missed his second game, D Tucker Poolman (lower body) finished his third and D Nathan Beaulieu (lower body) missed his ninth. … The Blackhawks have reassigned F Dylan Sikura to Rockford of the AHL.

NEXT ONE

Jets: Tuesday in Carolina for the second stop during a trip with three games.

Blackhawks: host Florida on Tuesday. Panthers coach Joel Quenneville faces his former team for the first time. Quenneville led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles over more than 10 seasons, but was fired in November 2018.

Matt Carlson, The Associated Press