Kamasi Washington prepares new concert film for ‘Live at the Apollo Theater’

Kamasi Washington announced a new concert film, Live at the Apollo Theater, on February 6 via Amazon Prime Video. Michael Garber directed the project, which will document the headliner of the jazz saxophonist in February 2019 in the famous New York location.

Washington linked the announcement by publishing ‘The Bombshell’s Waltz’, a previously unheard of song recorded for his self-released LP from 2007, The Proclamation. The reflective stretch extends over more than 12 minutes and peaks halfway with a cacophonic sax solo.

Live at the Apollo Theater, the huge Washington band plays the next step, along with guests DJ Battlecat and singer Dwight Trible. In a trailer for the movie, Washington praises the Apollo Theater as “one of the best stages there is.” energy that we are in because it is so rich and so sacred. “

In a statement, Washington praised the performance as “achieving one of the greatest tributes a musician can have.” I believe it. It was really humiliating to be part of that prestigious group of brilliant musical minds. To say that that night was one of the most amazingly special nights in my life is a serious understatement. I am so happy and grateful that I can share this moment with people all over the world. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do! “

Washington is currently on a North American tour that goes on February 14 in Charlotte, North Carolina. His film follows four LPs, including two albums from major labels; in 2018 he released the double disc Heaven and earth and accompanying EP, The choice.